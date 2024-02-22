trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723773
ED Raids Multiple Locations Of Hiranandani Group In Mumbai

The operation was to verify possible violations of FEMA laws, and the ED is scanning its financial transactions to check whether they fall within the rules. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 04:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at multiple offices of the realty major Hiranandani Group, for alleged violations of FEMA rules, official sources said here on Thursday.

The raids and searches were going on at the Hiranandani Group headquarters in Powai and at least three other offices in Mumbai and adjoining Raigad for alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations. (Also Read: Cabinet Okays 8% Hike In Sugarcane Price, Move To Benefit 5 Cr Farmers)

The operation was to verify possible violations of FEMA laws, and the ED is scanning its financial transactions to check whether they fall within the rules. (Also read: Sugar Companies' Stocks Decline After Govt Raises Fair Price To Rs 340 Per Quintal)

Earlier, in March 2022, the Hiranandani Group was targeted by the Income Tax Department which had raided several of its premises in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for suspected tax evasion by the company.

More details were awaited.

