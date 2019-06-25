Govt to launch integrated RERA website, all state RERA to come under single platform

New Delhi: In order to protect and safeguard interest of home buyers, government is soon going to launch an integrated Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) website that will have the all state-specific RERA websites on a single platform.

The move is aimed to give single page-single click information to home buyers across the country which will help them get know all the current updates regarding housing sector.

The common platform can be also used to obtain information regarding all the real estate developers, property agents, project owners etc. For example, a home buyer in Uttar Pradesh will get to know what suggestions or solutions are being given by Tamil Nadu Rera for its housing buyers. This integrated website will also help those home buyers who look to seek suggestion on property beyond their states.

Four zones are available for RERA and these four zones will come together in forming the new integrated platform. Centre will give all the supporting assistance including those of financial ones. A committee formed under Delhi and Chandigarh RERA chief Vijay Madan had submitted a report on forming an integrated digital platform of all the state RERAs.

While RERA is implemented across the country, there is no RERA in West Bengal and four North Eastern states.