Greater Noida Authority to conduct another round of talks between builders, home buyers, check meeting dates

New Delhi: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), on Friday (November 12), published the schedule for the next round of meetings between realty firms and home buyers. The series of meetings aim to resolve the disputes between the two parties for the group housing projects.

GNIDA said that the next round of talks would begin from November 15. The meetings will discuss issues related to 10 group housing projects. Similar discussions were conducted early this year in October. At that time, home buyers and real estate developers had discussed six group housing projects.

“Only eight to 10 home buyers in each project have been invited for the meetings in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Similar meetings have been held in the past also on the initiative of the GNIDA,” GNIDA’s Officer on Special Duty (Builder Cell) Santosh Kumar said.

Here’s the schedule of the upcoming meetings:

November 15: Homebuyers and developers of Gaur Son’s Gaur City 2’s 16 Avenue will meet.

November 18: The meeting will take place between stakeholders of Panchtatva Promoters’ Galaxy Wega

December 3: Similarly, discussions related to Angel InfraHeight’s Casawood on Radhe Krishna Technobuild’s Case Green will be held.

December 9: UP Township’s Gaur Atulyam’s stakeholders will meet.

December 10: Homebuyers and Gaur City's 5th Avenue's developer will meet.

With the meetings, GNIDA is aiming to end the longstanding conflict between real estate builders and home buyers in Greater Noida. Thousands of homebuyers have alleged that the builders have failed to provide them homes on the promised time.

