ICICI Bank launches virtual property exhibition for Delhi-NCR, 50 projects by over 35 developers to be showcased

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Friday launched its virtual property exhibition for Delhi-NCR that digitally showcases real estate projects. Over 35 developers are participating in this exhibition to showcase more than 50 projects across New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

"The exhibition for Delhi-NCR is part of the Bank’s drive to host ‘Home Utsav’ across major cities in India as well as international locations. This exhibition enables individuals to book their dream homes during the ongoing festive season in a complete hassle-free manner and from the comfort of their homes," the bank said in a statement.

Any one, no matter if he/she is a customer of ICICI Bank or not, can attend the exhibition. Visitors can simply browse through these projects online, from the comfort of their home and office.

"They can also avail exclusive offers such as attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans, on buying a property through this exhibition. In addition, ICICI Bank’s customers enjoy further benefits as they can avail of the Bank’s pre-approved and insta series of products," the bank said.

Key highlights of ICICI Home-Utsav

Wide range of projects by leading developers

Attractive home loan interest rates

Special processing fees

Digital sanction of loan through Express Home Loan

Exclusive direct discounts by developers

The ‘Home Utsav’ virtual exhibition for Delhi-NCR is till November 20, 2020.

ICICI Bank had launched similar ‘Home Utsav’ exhibition in Mumbai and Pune in September where over 100 projects by more than 60 developers were showcased. The Bank said that it is planning to organise ‘NRI Home Utsav’ shortly in international locations like USA, UK, UAE, Bahrain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada and South Africa.