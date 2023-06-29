topStoriesenglish2628337
Indian-Origin Billionaire Buys One Of World's Most Expensive Houses In Switzerland For Rs 1,649 Crore, It's Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Or Ratan Tata

Pankaj Oswal and Radhika Oswal's home offers amazing views of the snow-covered Alps and is located in the quaint village of Gingins, just 15 minutes from Geneva.

New Delhi: Indian origin billionaire businessman Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika Oswal have bought one of world's most expensive houses in switzerland for Rs 1,649 crore. The 430,000-square-foot villa --called Villa Vari --overlooking the snow-capped Alps in the Swiss village of Gingins, is said to have cost the billionaire couple a whopping $200 million.

Previous owner of Villa Vari 

The villa had formerly belonged to Christina Onassis, the daughter of prominent Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, before being purchased by the Oswal family. The house is known as one of the world’s top ten most expensive homes. 

Villa Vari Renovation Work Given to renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes 

A GQ report said that the villa's renovation was assigned to renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes who has in his repertorie projects like Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, and the Leela Hotels. Wilkes has given the home a fantastic makeover that ozzes of both luxury and sophistication.

Villa Vari's Scenic Location

The home offers amazing views of the snow-covered Alps and is located in the quaint village of Gingins, just 15 minutes from Geneva. In the Canton of Vaud, Villa Vari has the distinction of being the largest estate.

Before shifting to Switzerland where the couple has been living for the last 10 years with their daughters Vasundhara and Ridi, they had stayed in Australia.

Oswal's Unfinished Mega Mansion Dubbed Taj Mahal On-the-Swan

A 70-million-dollar unfinished mega mansion dubbed ‘Taj Mahal on-the-Swan’ owned by Pankaj Oswal in Australia’s Perth could not be materialised. The Australian authorities had ordered it to be torned-down in 2016. Pankaj and wife Radhika Oswal had planned to build the Indian-style mansion in Perth, where the Swan River meets the southwest coast. Had it been finished, the palace would have included seven domes, a temple, gym, swimming pool and parking for 17 cars. The residence was said to emerge as Perth’s most expensive home on the 6,600 square metre block of land in luxurious riverside suburb of Peppermint Grove for which the couple had already paid more than 22 million dollars.

