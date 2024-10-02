Infra-Boom Set To Push Sonipat Real Estate Prices Up By 30% As Investors Eye New Opportunities: Experts

The residential sector remains the primary driver of India's real estate market, as evidenced by the numerous land deals it is generating. With residential demand at an all-time high, major listed developers and other entities are actively acquiring land. With a booming industrial landscape and improved infrastructure, the city is quickly transforming from a tier-2 town into a sought-after destination for investors and businesses. An ANAROCK report highlighted that deals for proposed plotted development projects have been finalized in cities such as Sonipat, Nagpur, Surat, and Ahmedabad.

Sonipat's appeal lies in its affordable property prices and lower cost of living, making it an ideal destination for middle-income housing and commercial development. Recent infrastructure upgrades, such as the development of smart industrial parks and logistics hubs under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), are attracting significant investment. The upcoming ?18,000 crore Maruti Suzuki manufacturing plant is set to boost employment opportunities and draw in a skilled workforce, further driving demand for both residential and commercial properties.

Sonipat has transformed itself into a key growth hub for real estate in the Delhi-NCR region, with property prices increasing by about 25 per cent in the last year, said experts. Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD, InvestoXpert.com, said, "Big-ticket infrastructural developments like the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are going to boast connectivity significantly with huge scope for demand creation. Over 15 new residential projects have been launched in the last six months, wherein investors are looking towards Sonipat's real estate to create 30-per cent gains over the next five years. The spurt in investment is further driven by the government's intent at affordable housing and industrial estates development."

These infrastructure developments have transformed Sonipat from a niche regional investment destination into a hotspot attracting international interest. This shift has firmly established Sonipat's new status in India's real estate landscape. Not only this, Sonipat is also experiencing an increased demand for plotted developments, driven by its strategic location and improved connectivity.

Sunil Sisodiya, Founder of Geetanjali Homestate, said, "We see a range of buyers who are ready to buy land and construct a dream house, even as integrated townships and modern residential complexes have been on an upward trajectory in recent times. Sonipat scores a special point on account of its affordability; property rates have been between Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,555/sqft, making it a great proposition against the highly escalating prices of Delhi and Gurugram. As the development of Sonipat takes place in terms of improved infrastructure and commercial hubs will get ready to enhance the property values with expected growth rates of 15 to 20 per cent annually in the coming couple of years."

"New-age cities like Sonipat will become the crucibles of future economic dynamism. Their appeal lies in a harmonious mix of affordability, accessibility, and lifestyle amenities, offering new relaxed havens of living. As living preferences evolve and government initiatives take root, these cities are uniquely positioned to reshape the real estate narrative, attracting investors, homeowners, and businesses alike," said Mohit Malhotra, Founder & CEO of NeoLiv.

Tier-2 cities such as Sonipat have seen the rise of an organized real estate market, leading to remarkable growth and development prospects for the city. Yashank Wason, Managing Director, Royal Green Realty said, "In this changing environment, alongside the growing trend of remote work, Sonipat presents an appealing combination of affordability and quality of life. Homebuyers are attracted to its spacious homes nestled in lush greenery, offering a welcome escape from crowded urban areas. The forthcoming Rapid Rail Transit System will further enhance connectivity across the broader NCR region, solidifying Sonipat's position as a key player in the real estate market."

However, the city also faces a challenge to generate equal employment opportunities and public infrastructure like parks, and public toilets among other amenities, said local property agents. The nearest airport to the city is around 70km away in Delhi.