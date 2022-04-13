New Delhi: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), on Wednesday (April 13), will disclose the winning bid for the construction of the upcoming film city in Gautam Budh Nagar. The authority has revealed that Bollywood producers Subhash Ghai and Ekta Kapoor, along with firms from the US and Abu Dhabi have submitted applications. The winning bid will be revealed on Wednesday.

The Yamuna Expressway authority had invited Indian and global companies to submit their bids for the construction of the Noida Film city, which is one of the dream projects of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Besides movie studios, shopping malls, film institutes, hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, residential houses, and offices, among other infrastructure projects, will be built in the upcoming film city. It is also said to feature several hi-tech facilities.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is planning to complete the film city project by 2024. The project will be developed in a public-private partnership (PPP).

According to Yamuna Authority’s CEO, the project’s fixed revenue will increase by about 5 per cent every year. The project will be located in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Previously, while sharing information about the project, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the film city is being constructed on 1,000 acres and more than 90 per cent of the land for the project has been occupied. Also Read: Retail inflation jumps to 17-month high of 6.95% in March as costlier food items pinch

The Noida film city will be developed in three phases. The construction work will be done on 376 acres in the first phase. In the second and third phases, the development work will be done on 298 acres and 326 acres, respectively. Also Read: CNG, PNG price hike: MGL increases gas prices for 2nd time in April; check latest rates

