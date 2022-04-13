हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida Film City

Noida Film City: Subhash Ghai, Ekta Kapoor, others submit bids for CM Yogi Adityanath’s dream project

The Yamuna Expressway authority had invited Indian and global companies to submit their bids for the construction of the Noida Film City. 

Noida Film City: Subhash Ghai, Ekta Kapoor, others submit bids for CM Yogi Adityanath’s dream project
Representational Image

New Delhi: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), on Wednesday (April 13), will disclose the winning bid for the construction of the upcoming film city in Gautam Budh Nagar. The authority has revealed that Bollywood producers Subhash Ghai and Ekta Kapoor, along with firms from the US and Abu Dhabi have submitted applications. The winning bid will be revealed on Wednesday. 

The Yamuna Expressway authority had invited Indian and global companies to submit their bids for the construction of the Noida Film city, which is one of the dream projects of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Besides movie studios, shopping malls, film institutes, hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, residential houses, and offices, among other infrastructure projects, will be built in the upcoming film city. It is also said to feature several hi-tech facilities. 

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is planning to complete the film city project by 2024. The project will be developed in a public-private partnership (PPP). 

According to Yamuna Authority’s CEO, the project’s fixed revenue will increase by about 5 per cent every year. The project will be located in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. 

Previously, while sharing information about the project, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said the film city is being constructed on 1,000 acres and more than 90 per cent of the land for the project has been occupied. Also Read: Retail inflation jumps to 17-month high of 6.95% in March as costlier food items pinch

The Noida film city will be developed in three phases. The construction work will be done on 376 acres in the first phase. In the second and third phases, the development work will be done on 298 acres and 326 acres, respectively. Also Read: CNG, PNG price hike: MGL increases gas prices for 2nd time in April; check latest rates

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida Film Cityup film cityYamuna Expressway Industrial Development AuthorityEkta KapoorYEIDA
Next
Story

Another NCR-based real estate company on verge of bankruptcy? NCLT initiates insolvency process

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Pakistan Superfast: New cabinet will be announced today