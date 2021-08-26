SC orders shifting of ex-Unitech Group directors to Mumbai jails for running ‘secret office’ inside Tihar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of former Directors of Unitech Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra from Tihar Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Jail immediately.

The apex court’s order came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that both the sons along with their father and erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra were operating the business from jail.

The ED told the Supreme Court that it has unearthed a ‘secret underground office’ here which was being operated by Ramesh and was visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.

In its recent order, the Supreme Court bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah also made it clear that the two accused - Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra - will not receive any additional facilities inside the Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Jail.

ED has been investigating several money laundering charges against the Chandras' and Unitech Ltd for the past few years. The department said that that both Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody otiose as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials and disposing of their properties from inside the jail.

Appearing on behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan revealed that Chandras' have deputed their officials outside the jail to communicate their instructions to the outside world.

“During one of our search and seizure operations, we have unearthed a secret underground office, which is being used by Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons when they are out on parole or bail. We have recovered hundreds of original sale deeds from that office, hundreds of digital signatures and several computers which contain sensitive data with regard to their properties in India and abroad,” Divan told the bench.

She said the probe agency has submitted two status reports in sealed cover to the court and have provisionally attached Unitech Ltd properties worth Rs 600 crore both in India and abroad.

Divan pointed out that the agency has found a very ‘intricate web of money trail’ through shell companies and the properties are being disposed of in real time, which is creating problems in the probe. Also Read: Koo, made in India Twitter alternative, crosses 1 crore downloads in 18 months

“They (Chandras') have been operating from inside the jail premises. They have rendered the entire judicial custody otiose. They are freely communicating and passing on instructions with the help of people deputed outside the jail premises. ED has found that they have even tried to influence a ‘dummy director’ when he was being interrogated by the agency”, Divan said. Central govt issued new rules for drone usage, now drone flying gets easier

- With PTI inputs.

