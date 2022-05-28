‘The Conjuring’ haunted house sold for Rs 11 crore, but new owner did THIS

New Delhi: A residence in the United States that allegedly witnessed paranormal activity depicted in the 2013 horror film The Conjuring is being sold for $1.525 million(Rs 11,63,65,125), which is 27% higher than the asking price.

The deal is scheduled to be completed on Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jenn and Cory Heinzen, paranormal investigators, had purchased the home in 2019 for $439,000 and had set the asking price at $1.2 million.

Meanwhile, Andrea Perron, 63, who resided at the Rhode Island house from 1971 to 1980, says her family had horrific encounters in the farmhouse erected in 1736 during that time.

Carolyn Perron, now 82, was once seen levitating in a chair, she told the Wall Street Journal. Perron was terrified that her mother would be killed when she was flung 20 feet and struck her head on the floor. Perron said her mother recovered an hour later and had no recollection of the incident.

Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators, volunteered to assist the Warren family after learning of the incidents. The Conjuring, a 2013 horror film, was based on their work.

Perron believes the house chose the new buyer, Jacqueline Nuez, a 58-year-old Boston real-estate entrepreneur. "I feel Jacqueline was chosen by the house in the same manner that we were. Perron told the Wall Street Journal, "It wants her brightness."

When Jenn and Cory Heinzen offered the nearly 3,100-square-foot home for $1.2 million in September 2021, they had more than ten offers, according to the publication. It included an anonymous cash offer that was significantly higher than the asking price, which the couple turned down. Jenn Heinzen told the Wall Street Journal, "We got a number of absurd bids, but the folks declined to be interviewed."

The Henzens also insisted that the buyer not dwell in the house, claiming that this was done to guarantee the buyer's safety.

The concept will work well for the house's new owner, Jacqueline Nuez, who plans to collaborate with the Perrons for special events. Nuez told the publication, "I'm not terrified of the house," but joked, "ask me again in a year."