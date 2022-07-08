UP RERA organises open session to discuss home buyers’ issues

New Delhi: In a bid to understand the issues faced by home buyers, Uttar Pradesh RERA organised an open session with various associations of allottees. The session, on the present scenario of the real estate sector in Gautambuddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, was organised under the chairmanship of Rajive Kumar, Chairman, UP RERA.

Other objectives of the session were to inform home buyers about proceedings of the Authority as per the RERA Act and exchange suggestions to resolve concerns of allottees/ home buyers jointly.

The offline session was joined by president, secretary and other members of NEFOMA, NEFOWA, FPCE, CRONA, FED-AOA Ghaziabad and NOFAA who represents home buyers in Gautambuddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts.

UP RERA said in an official statement that the authority always prefer to maintain open sessions with all stake holders periodically. Due to norms of appropriate behaviour towards Covid-19, this practice has been suspended for last two years.

“Now the Authority is in process to re-initiate the communication channel with the stake holders to remove misconceptions, get in to direct conversation about proceedings and find out appropriate solutions on grievances of home buyers,” the UP RERA said in its statement.

“During the session, the allottees’ association tabled matters related to settlements via conciliation forum of U.P. RERA, non-supportive behaviour of few promoters in RERA proceedings, delay in compliance of passed orders of possession and refund/ recovery certificate. The members of association also expressed their concern on some improvement in RERA Act to protect interest of home buyers, possession offered without OC/CC by promoters, raising awareness among home buyers about RERA Act, pending registry of allottees of various projects, structural audit of housing societies, changes in original map without taking consent of existing allottees, etc,” the authority said.

“Post this, first of all, the Authority appreciated efforts of the Conciliation forum to ensure swift settlements and expressed the gratitude towards all associations who play an important role to convince the both parties, allottee and promoter, during the meeting to settle the dispute. The Authority also informed that many complaints of section 31 and 63 have been transferred to the conciliation forum for settlements in a shorter time frame. Till date, disputes related to properties worth Rs. 395 cr. have been settled amicable by the forum. Looking at the pace of friendly agreements in conciliation forum, more developers are preferring to choose conciliation proceedings,” it added.