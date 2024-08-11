With Lift Act In Limbo, Noida Apartment Owners Write To DM, Seek Appointment Of Nodal Officer

In Noida, a bustling hub of high-rise buildings and rapid urbanization, elevators are a crucial part of daily life for thousands of residents. However, recent incidents have revealed a growing danger within these vertical transport systems. From terrifying free falls to deadly malfunctions, lift accidents in Noida are on the rise, turning what should be a routine aspect of modern living into a source of anxiety and fear.

In response to a series of elevator mishaps in high-rise buildings across Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced the Lift Act. Although the act was passed in February 2024, it has yet to be fully implemented. The Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) has now written to IAS officer Manish Verma, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging the implementation of the UP Lift and Escalator Act and the appointment of a Nodal Officer for the district.

The NOFAA, representing over 100 high-rise societies, emphasized the urgency of implementing the Lift Act. "Noida and Ghaziabad account for nearly 75 to 80% of residential high-rise societies in Uttar Pradesh. There are around 80,000 lifts operating in various high-rise societies in Noida alone. Lifts are the backbone of vertical living. Although the UP Lift and Escalator Act is in place, it has not yet been implemented. The lack of implementation makes living in high-rise societies very unsafe. Regular faults and maintenance issues have become a major concern for lift users," said Rajiva Singh, President of NOFAA.

The association has requested the District Magistrate to appoint a Nodal Officer to oversee the implementation of the UP Lift and Escalator Act across the district.

This Lift Act 2024 requires building owners to notify the District Magistrate, relevant authorities, and local police of any lift accidents within 24 hours. Following an incident, the District Magistrate is tasked with conducting an inquiry before the Electrical Inspector's examination, after which lift repairs may proceed. The act also mandates that builders and Apartment Owners' Associations (AOAs) enter into an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) to ensure regular lift inspections, with authorities kept informed.