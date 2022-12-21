4 Years of KGF Chapter 1: Here's how Rocky Bhai aka Yash helps put Kannada industry on the global map!

New Delhi: Pan India star Yash's breakout role as Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 1 clocked 4 years to its release day today. It is a film that shattered box office records and marked the on-set of the entire nation catching up with Kannada cinema. While Tamil & Telugu cinema was always popular among the masses, the huge success of KGF Chapter 1 has made all focus shift to the Kannada industry as well. After KGF 1 and 2, we saw many great Kannada movies grabbing attention - not to forget the current favourite Kantara by Rishab Shetty.

The way his stardom catapulted across the globe after the release of KGF chapter 1 is truly phenomenal with audiences across boundaries waiting for KGF chapter. A momentum and eagerness of the sequel of a film never seen in audiences before.

Bringing forward the never seen before massive action and rage to the screens, Yash introduced the audiences to a character Rocky Bhai, that went on to create a massive fan base of its own all across the globe. The swag, confidence and rage of Rocky Bhai has resonated and stayed with the masses

With its release, Yash conquered the hearts of audiences and created historic box office records globally.

Moreover, after the super success of KGF Chapter 1, KGF 2 evidently came as a storm breaker with its release. Be it collecting the huge amount of 54 Cr. on the opening day of its release which is the highest for any film in 2022, to accelerating Yash's stardom to all new heights, the success of KGF 2 is truly exemplary that went on to create records that are still not broken.

It is the success and franchise of KGF which has paved for Kannada films, recent example being the spectacular Kantara.

Truly, Yash has been a torch bearer and has successfully managed to get the Kannada film industry on the global map with a huge collection of 1200 Cr. at the international box office. All these factors led to rising in the audience's demand to wanting more content from Kannada.