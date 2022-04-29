NEW DELHI: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer 'Acharya' has finally hit the silver screens on April 29 (Friday). The Koratala Siva-directorial is a special film for Mega family fans as it marks the collaboration of father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

However, there is a piece of bad news for the megastars' fans as the highly anticipated film has been reportedly leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more torrent sites.

Although the movie team has appointed a social media team to avoid these leaks, it has become inevitable now. Piracy has always been the principal pull-down factor for any big budget film and sadly, even 'Acharya' has fallen prey to the same.

In the recent past, several films became victim of the piracy, including 'Jersey', 'Runway 34', 'RRR', 'Attack', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Roohi' among others. 'Thalapathy' Vijay starrer 'Beast' and Yash starrer 'KGF 2' were also leaked online. It would not be wrong to say that piracy has become a huge menace for the filmmakers as almost all Indian films are getting leaked online within hours of them arriving in theatres.

Piracy can be extremely damaging in terms of ticket sales and thus putting a dent in the total Box Office collections of the film. It doesn't only kill creative businesses, but creative individuals, as well.

Speaking of 'Acharya', the film also stars Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agrawal in important roles.

