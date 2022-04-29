हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Acharya

Acharya leaked online: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's action drama full HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

'Acharya' also stars Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agrawal in important roles. It seems piracy is a huge menace for filmmakers. Almost all Indian films are leaked online on the day of the release. 

Acharya leaked online: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan&#039;s action drama full HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites
Film poster

NEW DELHI: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer 'Acharya' has finally hit the silver screens on April 29 (Friday). The Koratala Siva-directorial is a special film for Mega family fans as it marks the collaboration of father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

However, there is a piece of bad news for the megastars' fans as the highly anticipated film has been reportedly leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more torrent sites. 

Although the movie team has appointed a social media team to avoid these leaks, it has become inevitable now. Piracy has always been the principal pull-down factor for any big budget film and sadly, even 'Acharya' has fallen prey to the same. 

In the recent past, several films became victim of the piracy, including 'Jersey', 'Runway 34', 'RRR', 'Attack', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Roohi' among others.  'Thalapathy' Vijay starrer 'Beast' and Yash starrer 'KGF 2' were also leaked online. It would not be wrong to say that piracy has become a huge menace for the filmmakers as almost all Indian films are getting leaked online within hours of them arriving in theatres. 

Piracy can be extremely damaging in terms of ticket sales and thus putting a dent in the total Box Office collections of the film. It doesn't only kill creative businesses, but creative individuals, as well.

Speaking of 'Acharya', the film also stars Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Agrawal in important roles. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AcharyaAcharya movie leakedAcharya leaked onlineMovie piracymovie leaked onlineTamilrockersPooja HegdeCheeranjeeviRam CharanAcharya film
Next
Story

Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee who worked with Satyajit Ray hospitalised

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Kapil Mishra's big statement in Shaheenbagh drugs case