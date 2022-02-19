हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gayathrie

Actress Gayathrie's Instagram account hacked

Well-known Tamil actress Gayathrie, who shot to the limelight for her performance in the light-hearted comedy 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom', on Saturday announced that her Instagram account had been hacked.

Actress Gayathrie's Instagram account hacked
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Well-known Tamil actress Gayathrie, who shot to the limelight for her performance in the light-hearted comedy 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom', on Saturday announced that her Instagram account had been hacked.

 

The actress took to Twitter to make the announcement. She said, "My Instagram has been hacked! Working on recovering it! Please ignore any messages you receive from my account!"

Actor Premgi, who is also scoring the music for his brother, director Venkat Prabhu's next film, responded to Gayathrie on Twitter saying that he too had received a message from her account.

The actress enquired if he had clicked on any link in the message to which Premgi replied that he did but then, didn't log in.

Gayathrie, who has a number of films in different stages of production including the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Maamanithan' waiting for release, isn't the first celebrity whose Instagram account has been hacked.

Earlier too, several actresses have faced the same problem including Nazriya, Amritha Aiyer and Pooja Hegde.

