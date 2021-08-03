Actress Yashika Annand mourns best friend Pavani’s death, says ‘I will be forever guilty to be alive’

New Delhi: Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 contestant Yashika Aannand, who recently met with a severe accident mourned the death of her best friend Pavani who died on the spot while she was travelling in a car with 3 other friends on the night of July 25.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, she wrote, “I really can't express what I am going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive!! I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from the tragic accident or blame god whole life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I am really sorry, I put your family in a such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I am forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rest in peace I pray you come back to me!! Hope someday your family forgives me! I'll forever cherish our memories paw!.”

In the same post, she continued, “I won’t be celebrating my birthday and request all of my fans also to not celebrate my birthday! Please pray for her family. God give them more strength. Biggest loss of my life. Please someday forgive me. I miss you (sic).”

Sharing a picture of her best friend, she wrote, “In my life, I never thought I would be the reason for u to not be with us today! RIP my beautiful angel. Love you abundantly (sic).”

Yashika also gave her fans her health update and urged everyone not to celebrate her birthday which is on August 4.

For the unversed, Yashika and her friends were travelling in a car when her vehicle fell into a roadside pit on the East Coast Road near Chennai on July 25. As quoted by The Times of India, the incident happened at Sulerikadu near Mamallapuram around 11.50pm, and her best friend Pavani died on the spot.

The locals tried their best to rescue the other three members from the car. They were soon rushed to the nearby hospital for proper treatment as they suffered severe injuries.

Police said that Yashika and her other friends had rented a room in Mamallapuram to spend the weekend there.

As soon as the news of Yashika’s accident came out in public, wishes for speedy recovery continue pouring in for the actress.

Yashika shot to fame with films like -- Zombie, NOTA, Kazhugu 2, Mookuthi Amman among others.