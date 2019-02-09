Adah Sharma likely to have a special dance number in 'Jersey'

It has been a long time since Adah Sharma is seen in a Telugu film and her fans her missing the actor pretty much. She hit it hard at the hearts of youngsters with her cute looks and performance in Heart Attack. The actor was later seen in films in cameo roles. The Mumbai girl was seen in films like Son of Satyamurthy, Subramanyam for sale and others. Her role in Kshanam, as a mother who is looking for her lost kid has won many hearts. She will now be seen playing the leading lady in Dr Rajasekhar’s Kalki, which is helmed by Prashanth Varma.

Besides her Bollywood films like Commando 3, Adah is also stepping into Kollywood with Charlie Chaplin 2, where she will be paired opposite Prabhudheva.

As per the latest speculations, the actor is all set to dance for a special number in Nani’s 'Jersey'. It is said that the makers have approached her for this song and offered her some really good amount. While an official confirmation from the makers is awaited, Jersey is slated for release in April and will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Malli Raava fame.

Adah is beautiful and she hasn’t been part of a special number till now. So her fans expect that the actor can pull off the song with ease. Kannada actor Shraddha Srinath is playing the leading lady and Anirudh Ravi Chander has been roped in to compose music for this film.