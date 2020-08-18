'Adipurush' is Prabhas' next film with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut - Details here

New Delhi: Folks, here's another big announcement by superstar Prabhas. After 'Radhe Shyam' and a film with Deepika Padukone, he is all set to star in another big project, which will be directed by 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' helmer Om Raut. Prabhas and Om Raut had teased on social media that a big announced is in store on Tuesday morning at 7.11 am and, 'Adipurush' it is!

'Adipurush' will be Prabhas' 22nd film. It appears to be an action-drama and the tagline reads, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil." Here's the first look of 'Adipurush', as shared by Prabhas:

It is Prabhas' first collaboration with Om Raut. It is a 3D film and will be shot in Hindi and Telugu while it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages.

'Adipurush' goes on floors in 2021 while it is scheduled to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "'Adipurush' is a big screen adaptation of an Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil... Talks are on with a big name to enact the part of the antagonist."

'Adipurush' is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, who also worked with Prabhas in 'Saaho'. They have also collaborated for 'Radhe Shyam'.