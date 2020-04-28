After Anushka Shetty, actress Niharika Konidela trends for rumours of her wedding with Prabhas

New Delhi: There seems to be no end to ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas’ wedding rumours. After he was linked to his co-star Anushka Shetty, another Telugu actress’ name has now popped up and speculations were rife that they would apparently tie the knot soon. It’s actress Niharika Konidela who is trending big time. Her name has quite often been taken with Prabhas, but she has always denied the reports.

Recently, she once again dismissed the rumours and categorically stated that the reports are “untrue”.

“I do not know who circulate such rumours and how do people even believe them. All these rumours are absolutely baseless and not true,” The Times Of India quoted her as saying.

Niharika is actor Nagendra Babu’s daughter. She is the niece of superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother Varun Tej and cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are also actors.

Apart from Prabhas, she has also been earlier linked to actor Sai Dharam Tej.

Niharika debuted with ‘Oka Manasu’ in 2015. She was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’.