After KGF And Kantara Hombale Films 'Bagheera' Is The Biggest Blockbuster

New Delhi: Hombale Films Bagheera is getting heaps of praise from Fans and critics on its release. Directed by D.R. Suri, The highly anticipated film Bagheera is set to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. Following the thrilling teaser and the release of the first song, "Rudhira Dhaara," the makers have now released the trailer.

Packed with mind-blowing VFX, an intriguing story, and electrifying BGM, the trailer hints at yet another action-packed extravaganza. This has certainly raised excitement among the masses, and now, with its release, the film is topping ratings everywhere with outstanding reviews.

Hombale Films' Bagheera is receiving tremendous praise from audiences and critics alike. The film has earned a 9.2/10 on BookMyShow, 89% on Paytm Movies, and an 8.2/10 IMDb rating. Sharing this incredible response, the makers also unveiled the poster of the film.

The post on YouTube is captioned as, "Deepavali Blockbuster #Bagheera receives unanimous ratings from the Public

ROARing successfully with housefull shows all over

#Bagheera Deepavali Blockbuster"

Set against a backdrop of intense emotions and thrilling plot twists, ‘Bagheera’ presented Sri Murali in a powerful role that highlights his versatility as an actor. Rukmini Vasanth, known for her compelling performances, complements his character, adding depth to the story. Veteran actor Prakash Raj, a familiar face in Indian cinema, brings his exceptional talent to the film, while Rangayana Raghu’s inclusion adds a unique flavor of humor and charm.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.