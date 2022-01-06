हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lakshmi Manchu

Mohan Babu's daughter tests positive for COVID, Rakul Preet Singh has THIS suggestion for her

Lakshmi Manchu shared an Instagram post, announcing her COVID test result and asked her followers to stay home and mask up.

Mohan Babu&#039;s daughter tests positive for COVID, Rakul Preet Singh has THIS suggestion for her
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Lakshmi Manchu on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking necessary precautions.

The 44-year-old actor, daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, shared a note on Instagram informing her followers of her diagnosis.

 

Lakshmi

"After playing hide and seek for two years... And screaming 'Go corona go', COVID-19 has finally caught me. I did give it a good fight but it had other plans. I am taking all the necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. PSA to all- Let's stay at home, stay safe and mask up," the post read.

The actor, who was seen in last year's Netflix anthology "Pitta Kathalu", asked her fans to focus on their immunity and get vaccinated.

According to Union health ministry data, India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

