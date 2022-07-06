NewsEntertainmentRegional
RRR

After Resul Pookutty calls SS Rajamouli's RRR 'a gay love story', music director MM Keeravani hits back with a lewd reply!

RRR A GAY LOVE STORY? Though the statement has nothing wrong, those who are familiar with Telugu swear words would be able to connect the dots, as the word highlighted in the end, is a form of a lewd comment on Resul Pookutty.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

After Resul Pookutty calls SS Rajamouli's RRR 'a gay love story', music director MM Keeravani hits back with a lewd reply!

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty, who is under fire for labelling the recent pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' a "Gay Love Story" on Twitter, has received a vulgar slap from MM Keeravani, the music composer of films 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'.

In response to a tweet on Resul Pookutty, Keeravani referred to him as "P*OKUtty." In his reply to 'Baahubali' producer Shobu's tweet, Keeravani wrote, "Maybe I am bad at using uppercase and lowercase letters while typing letters but I respect every person's freedom of expression, including of Resul Pookutty".

Though the statement has nothing wrong, those who are familiar with Telugu swear words would be able to connect the dots, as the word highlighted in the end, is a form of a lewd comment on Resul Pookutty.

This obscene slap by Keeravani has gone viral on social media. However, the veteran musician is not receiving much criticism because many people believe Resul deserves to be castigated for his unnecessary sly remark on 'RRR'.

With his remark on 'RRR', Resul certainly generated massive outrage, and this is currently a big issue on social media.

 

RRRRRR gay love storyResul PookuttyMM KeeravaniRRR controversyRRR newsSS Rajamouli

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022