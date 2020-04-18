After RRR, SS Rajamouli announces next with Mahesh Babu

New Delhi: Renowned south filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced his next project after 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' (RRR) is complete. The maverick director will be working with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for a project to be produced by KL Narayana.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: BIGGG NEWS... #Telugu superstar #MaheshBabu and director #SSRajamouli to collaborate... #Mahesh will star in #Rajamouli's next directorial, after #RRR... Produced by KL Narayana... Will go on floors in 2022.

The film will go on the floors in 2022. This happens to be his first collaboration with Mahesh Babu on-screen.

SS Rajamouli is these days busy with 'RRR', a period drama in Telugu. The film features N T Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film will be be released simultaneously in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages on January 8, 2021.

The first look of 'RRR' was released some time back and it created a storm online with fans excited to watch the magnum opus.