हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe Shyam

After 'RRR', will Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' postpone release? Check deets

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which was slated for a January release has been postponed owing to rising COVID cases. However, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' have assured that the film will have a timlely release.

After &#039;RRR&#039;, will Prabhas, Pooja Hegde&#039;s &#039;Radhe Shyam&#039; postpone release? Check deets
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: In the wake of the postponement of `RRR`, the makers of Prabhas-starrer `Radhe Shyam` have said there is no change in the release date of the movie.

Fans seem to be worried about `Radhe Shyam`s release but the makers have denied rumours of postponement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

The official statement from UV Creations said, "There is no change in the release plans of `Radhe Shyam`. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don`t believe the rumours."

The makers, hence, released a new poster with the release date from `Radhe Shyam`, which assures the fans that there is no postponement regarding the `Radhe Shyam` release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, `Radhe Shyam` is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 14. Citing `RRR`s postponement, rumours are rife that `Radhe Shyam` might get postponed too.

 

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread, people are worried about a possible Covid wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations.

S.S. Rajamouli and his team had decided to postpone `RRR`, which is one of the most-awaited pan-India movies.

`Radhe Shyam` on the other hand, is all set to hit the screens on January 14. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, `Radhe Shyam` is billed as an epic love story, in which Prabhas appears as a palmist.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe ShyamPooja HegdePrabhasRadhe Shyam release date
Next
Story

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' release POSTPONED again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Election Rush: I will fight elections from wherever the party tells: CM Yogi