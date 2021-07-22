Ahead of his birthday, Suriya drops FIRST look of his next 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'! - Watch

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Suriya dropped the first look of his upcoming film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' on Thursday (July 22), a day before his birthday and fans are supremely excited about it. The actor took to his Twitter account to drop the first look of the Pandiraj's action-thriller and captioned the post, saying, "Dear all here is the first look of #EtharkkumThunindhavan".

In the first look of the film, Suriya as a gangster can be seen shooting shots with a gun, carrying a sword and dangerously posing with it. With stunning visuals and heart-thumping music, you're sure to get goosebumps after watching the exciting video.

Check out the first look of 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan':

'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' is directed by Pandiraj and will be his third project with Suriya. His last two films with the actor were 'Pasanga 2' and 'Kadaikutty Singam'. His next project will be 'Navarasa' which is a Netflix anthology series produced by Mani Ratnam.

Suriya, who will be turning 46 years old tomorrow (July 23), is the son of Tamil film actor Sivakumar. He has a younger brother named Karthi who is also in showbiz. Suriya got married to actress Jyothika in 2006.