New Delhi: The teaser of Hombale Films 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' has impressed one and all. The teaser has created an impact that was truly never seen before. The eagerly awaited teaser came and outshined with its action and thrill indeed piqued the excitement of the audience for the release of the film. Goes without saying that the dialogue in the teaser was something that captured the true essence of the massiness and rage of Salaar.

Now, the impact of the same has recently been witnessed when an AI-generated video circulated in which honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen delivering the dialogue of the action entertainer.

Amid the rising craze of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', an AI-generated video has been making rounds on social media that very well compiles the voice of honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the dialogue of 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' from the teaser. The video very aptly captured the power and rage of Salaar and indeed showcased how the film has begun to create examples of its success.

Moreover, as it's just yet another example of its success and rage, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is indeed touted to deliver a kind of cinematic experience that has never been seen before on the big screen. The film also marks the first collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and the Baahubali star Prabhas.

Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.