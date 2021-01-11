Aishwarya Rajesh announces new film ‘Driver Jamuna’, says fasten your seatbelts

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: South actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to social media to announce the release of her new film ‘Driver Jamuna’. The actress made the announcement on her birthday on Sunday (January 10) and unveiled a first-look poster of the film.

Directed by Vathikutchi fame P. Kinslin and bankrolled by SP Chowdhary, the film will star Aishwarya in the role of a taxi driver.

She shared the new poster of the film along with a picture of herself from her verified Twitter account. She captioned the post saying, “On this spl day announcing .....My next film titled as #DriverJamuna, Directed by #Vathikuchi fame @kinslin Bankrolled by @SPChowdhary3 of #18Reels. A @GhibranOfficial musical.”

 

Many celebrities and fans poured in wishes for the actress on her birthday and also expressed their excitement about her upcoming film with congratulations on her post.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh is awaiting the release of her new Telugu film ‘Tuck Jagadish’, which stars Nani in the lead role. This film is due to hit the screens by April 16. She is a part of ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ as well, which has been in the making for over two years now.

 

