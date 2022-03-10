हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth 'feels good' to return to work after recovering from fever, vertigo: Pics

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared that she was happy to be back to work after getting discharged from the hospital.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth &#039;feels good&#039; to return to work after recovering from fever, vertigo: Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is back to work after being admitted to the hospital for fever and vertigo problems a few days ago. For the unversed, Aishwaryaa had been admitted to the hospital in February after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, now, Aishwaryaa is fit and fine again as she resumed work on Thursday (March 10) and shared pictures from the film set on her Twitter page. In the caption, she wrote, "And back to work again ….good to be back! #musafir #payani #sachari #yatrakkaran"

Take a look at her post:

 

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush had announced their separation on social media in January. 

They tied the knot on 18th November 2004 and are parents to two boys - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa has directed Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black-comedy 'Vai Raja Vai' while Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Aishwaryaa is at present working on her debut Hindi single titled Musafir.

