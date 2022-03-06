Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wishes estranged husband Dhanush's brother on birthday, sparks patch-up rumours

New Delhi: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, recently shared a sweet birthday wish for her estranged husband Dhanush's elder brother Selvaraghavan on Instagram. This gesture has got fans wondering if Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have plans of patching up after the couple announced their separation on social media.

In January, Dhanush had taken to Twitter a note on his separation from Aishwaryaa after 18 years. "Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," read a part of his note.

Meanwhile, it seems even after their separation Aishwaryaa continues to share a good relationship with Dhanush's family as she wished the actor's brother Selvaraghavan on his birthday with a sweet post.

Check it out:

Aishwaryaa had spoken about her marriage to the actor in a 2013 interview with JFW, she had shared, “Dhanush and I getting together is god’s will. It was just destined to happen”. She also told that they first met at Albert Theatre, where she went to watch his film ‘Kadhal Konden’. She was introduced to Dhanush as superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter. Aishwaryaa had later sent Dhanush flowers with a note appreciating his performance, and the actor called her to say thanks. The two got along really well, and within six months, they were married.

She added, “Dhanush and I figured each other out after marriage, learnt where our interests lie and discovered our temperaments over a period of time. The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space.”

She continued, “Neither of us believes in changing for the other person just because we want to be together. When you are in your mid-20s your mind is set in terms of what you believe in and it is very hard to change yourself.”

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush tied the knot on 18th November 2004 and are parents to two boys - Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa has directed Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black-comedy 'Vai Raja Vai' while Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Aishwaryaa is at present working on her debut Hindi single titled Musafir.