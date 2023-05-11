Ajith's Tamil Actioner Valimai Dubbed In Hindi Streams On This Platform - Reason Why You Should Watch It

New Delhi: South superstar Ajith Kumar's blockbuster hit Valimai, dubbed in Hindi for the very first time will be available on Tata Play South Talkies. Starring Ajith, Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge, Valimai follows the story of a cop (played by Ajith Kumar) who battles an outlaw gang led by Karthikeya's character. Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who recently celebrated his 52nd birthday, is a treat to watch with one of his career-best performances as ACP Arjun Kumar. Packed with adrenaline-fueled action sequences and suspenseful moments, the movie promises a roller coaster ride of action and drama.

Top Reasons to Watch Valimai:

First Time In Hindi

Tata Play South Talkies has been introduced for the sole purpose of making South movies accessible to Hindi-speaking audiences by dubbing them in Hindi. This helps viewers enjoy the action packing South movies without any hassle of going through subtitles while wanting to enjoy the visual treats as well.

Valimai Star Cast

Valimai has a diverse cast that includes the Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar with the talented Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in lead roles.

Intriguing Plot

The movie revolves around a police officer named Arjun Kumar, played by Ajith Kumar, who is haunted by his past and struggles with his emotions. The film explores the themes of love, loss, and redemption and delves into the complexities of human emotions.

Stunts By Ajith

The stunts in Valimai are a highlight of the film and one of the many reasons why it is hailed as a brilliant action-thriller. The film's action sequences, choreographed by stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan, are a thrilling combination of hand-to-hand combat, chase scenes, and high-speed bike stunts. What makes the stunts in Valimai even more fascinating is the fact that they were performed by Ajith Kumar himself, without the use of body doubles or computer-generated images (CGI).

What A Comeback

Valimai is the second collaboration of director H Vinoth, actor Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor. Vinoth's storytelling style focuses on socially relevant issues and has a realistic portrayal of characters. Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, is a versatile actor known for his impeccable timing and power-packed performances. And Boney Kapoor, with his vast experience in the film industry, backs them up with his expertise and resources.

Cinematography Is Spell-Binding

The cinematographer, Nirav Shah, has done an excellent job of capturing the visual aesthetics of the film. The movie features breathtaking landscapes, stunning action sequences, and beautiful shots that are visually stunning and immersive.