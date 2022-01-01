हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajith

Ajith's 'Valimai' gets U/A certificate from Censor Board, film to release on Jan 13

Valimai trailer which the makers chose to release on Thursday evening, set the Internet on fire with the video garnering a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes.

Ajith&#039;s &#039;Valimai&#039; gets U/A certificate from Censor Board, film to release on Jan 13
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Chennai: The Censor Board has cleared director H. Vinoth's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Valimai', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, with a 'U/A' certificate.

The certificate granted to the film, on the last day of 2021, indicates that the film will have a run time of 178 minutes and 35 seconds.

Although it was known that the film would release for the Pongal festival, it wasn't clear if it would release on January 13 or January 14. However, the unit has cleared the confusion by putting out advertisements on Saturday that said that the film would be hitting screens on January 13.

The official trailer of the film Valimai, which the makers chose to release on Thursday evening, set the Internet on fire with the video garnering a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube and garnering over 12 million views in a day.

Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the explosive action thriller and goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AjithValimai trailerVailmaiThala AjithValimai release
Next
Story

'Pushpa' makers release a scene that was DELETED from the original film

Must Watch

PT8M22S

News Rush: PM Modi expresses grief over Vaishno Devi temple accident