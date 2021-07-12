Akhil Akkineni’s jaw-dropping transformation for ‘Agent’ will leave you stunned- See pics!

New Delhi: Actor Akhil Akkineni is all geared up for his upcoming Telugu film Agent. The actor on Monday shared a glimpse of his transformation for the film on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Sharing his look from the film, he wrote, “365 days back, I was challenged by

@DirSurender

to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously through out this film. I promise you that.

@AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VamsiVakkantham @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #AgentLoading..”

In the picture, Akhil can be seen with a buffed-up body and also in a never-seen-before avatar.

His fans are going gaga over his transformed body and his look has gone viral on social media. Akhil’s Agent has commenced its shooting in Hyderabad on Monday and it also marks the maiden collaboration of him with the director Surender Reddy.

The film is said to be a spy thriller, and also stars Sakshi Vaidya in lead role. The film is written by Vakkantam Vamsi.

Other than that, Akhil will be soon seen in an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor. Helmed by Bhaskar, the film also has Pooja Hegde in lead role.