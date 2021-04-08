हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni unveils 'Agent' first look and title on birthday

This is the first time that Akhil and director Surender Reddy of "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" fame have collaborated on a project.

Akhil Akkineni unveils &#039;Agent&#039; first look and title on birthday

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni on Thursday (April 8) treated his fans to the title and his first look in the film "Agent", on the occasion of his birthday.

This is the first time that Akhil and director Surender Reddy of "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" fame have collaborated on a project.

Akhil gets a complete makeover for the role. He sports a beard and long hair.

He wrote, "PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME Crafted by the man himself, Mr Surender Reddy ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender. A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well. AGENT Loading #Agent #Ag entLoading @akentsofficial @s2c_offl Hapy to be working with a high quality technical team. Let's create some magic together !! @musicthaman #VakkanthamV amsi @_vaidyasakshi @ragul_dharuman @kollaavinash #NavinNooli @deepa_surende r_reddy."

Akhil plays a spy in the film. The film also stars newcomer Sakshi Vaidya.

The shoot of the film is expected to start on April 11 and it is slated to hit screens on December 24.

Tags:
Akhil AkkineniHappy Birthday Akhil AkkineniAgent movieSurender ReddySakshi Vaidya
