Allu Arjun and Sukumar team up for the third time

This update on Allu Arjun’s upcoming film is quite a surprise to all his fans. It is now official that the star has joined hands with director Sukumar and this is marks their third collaboration. All of the actor’s fans are pretty excited and happy to see the actor-director working together again.

Arjun and Sukumar have previously worked in Arya and Arya 2 together. Both these films are two of the biggest hits of Allu Arjun’s career.

Their third film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and this is Allu Arjun’s first film in this banner.

Sukumar has recently made Rangasthalam and it was said that he will be teaming up with Mahesh after Maharshi is wrapped up. But Mahesh chose Anil Ravipudi's next.

Allu Arjun has also recently announced that he is doing a film with Trivikram Srinivas and that he is pretty excited about it. He worked with Trivikram previously for films like Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy. For this film, the actor is sporting a new look with a long hair. If this look cannot be a part of Sukumar’s film, the actor will have to first begin shooting for Trivikram’s film and then go for Sukumar’s directorial.

In case he can spot similar looks in both films, he might shoot them simultaneously.

Details about the other cast members and technicalities are kept under the wraps for both the films. An official statement from the actor is awaited. Let’s see what more they have us under the wraps