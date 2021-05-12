हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telugu star Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun finally reunites with kids after testing COVID negative, shares an emotional video!

The actor shared an emotional video of the kids hugging and playing with his father. 

Allu Arjun finally reunites with kids after testing COVID negative, shares an emotional video!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Telugu star Allu Arjun is in his happy space now. The actor who was in quarantine for almost 15 days after testing COVID positive has finally recovered from the deadly coronavirus. 

On Wednesday morning, the actor took to his Instagram and broke the news that he has finally tested negative.

Without wasting much of his time, the actor rushed to his home and met his two kids- Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The actor shared an emotional video of the kids hugging and playing with his father on his Twitter handle. 

He captioned the video and wrote, “Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much.” 

 

Allu Arjun has recently urged all his fans to get vaccinated and wrote, "Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

On the work front, the popular South star will be next seen in ‘Pushpa.’ A Sukumar directorial film is still in the making. The shooting was halted after Arjun tested positive for the virus. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Telugu star Allu Arjuntested negativeKidsAllu AyaanAllu ArhaVaccinated
Next
Story

Writer-actor Madampu Kunjukuttan dies of COVID-19

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Corona Warriors: Delhi Police becomes angel in difficult times of Corona