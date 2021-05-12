Allu Arjun finally reunites with kids after testing COVID negative, shares an emotional video!

New Delhi: Telugu star Allu Arjun is in his happy space now. The actor who was in quarantine for almost 15 days after testing COVID positive has finally recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

On Wednesday morning, the actor took to his Instagram and broke the news that he has finally tested negative.

Without wasting much of his time, the actor rushed to his home and met his two kids- Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The actor shared an emotional video of the kids hugging and playing with his father on his Twitter handle.

He captioned the video and wrote, “Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much.”

Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

Allu Arjun has recently urged all his fans to get vaccinated and wrote, "Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

On the work front, the popular South star will be next seen in ‘Pushpa.’ A Sukumar directorial film is still in the making. The shooting was halted after Arjun tested positive for the virus. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.