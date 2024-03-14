NewsEntertainmentRegional
Allu Arjun Gets Candid Over The Importance Of Culture Today, Says 'We Should Own It'

Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” 

New Delhi: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The Icon Star has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa: The Rise.” 

Despite being one of the biggest stars, Allu Arjun is among those who prioritize and value Indian Culture. The superstar and his family never kept themselves away from promoting the Indian culture and time and again they had seen celebrating the festivals.

Recently, Allu Arjun was present at a chat show where he was seen talking about the importance of Indian culture.

In the chat show, Allu Arjun said, "I have seen youngsters are liking their culture more, they are celebrating their festivals even more. They are dressing up in their culture, they are eating food, and also looking rich in culture. We are started to owning it up."

Continuing the same he said  "Somehow we come from a generation who feel little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing and I think celebrities and even media has got a huge role and responsibility of in projecting our culture. We should own our culture"

The words and statements from Allu Arjun show the importance of Indian culture in his heart and it also even reflects in his approach.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. 

