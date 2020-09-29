Allu Arjun lights up Instagram with inside pic from wife Sneha's birthday

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun has treated us to a fabulous picture from wife Sneha Reddy's birthday and we can't thank him enough. Along with the photo, Allu Arjun also shared a wonderful note for Sneha. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday, cutieeee..."

For the special day, Sneha opted for a floral print dress while Allu Arjun looked dapper in black.

Take a look:

What a stylish couple! Happy birthday, Sneha.

Allu Arjun and Sneha married in 2011. The couple has two kids - Ayaan and Arha. Allu Arjun and Sneha's Instagram accounts are full of photos of the little munchkins.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in 'Pushpa'. The film's first look was unveiled on the actor's birthday in April. The film is directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Allu Arjun.