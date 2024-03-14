Allu Arjun Opens Up On South And Bollywood Culture, Says 'We Are All Like Brothers'

New Delhi: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The Icon Star has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”

Despite being one of the biggest stars, Allu Arjun is among those who never differentiate between Telugu cinema and Bollywood cinema. The superstar has high respect for Bollywood and rather than terming South or Bollywood, he considers every entertainment industry as one and that's Indian Cinema.

Recently, Allu Arjun was presented at a chat show where he was asked about the ongoing phase of Bollywood and throwing lights on it.

In the chat show, Allu Arjun said, "Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light. they have given us great cinema for 6-7 decades."

Concluding the same he said "There is a lot of influence of Bollywood on south cinema & south cinema's influence on Bollywood as well. We are all like brothers who have mutual respect from different lands"

The words and statements from Allu Arjun show the importance and respect he holds in his heart for the Indian Cinema and it even reciprocates in his approach.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.