Allu Arjun's latest Rowdy avatar has us floored! Check out this viral pic

New Delhi: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun looks super hunky in this new post. Donning a black jogger pair from ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Vijay Deverakonda’s clothing line The Rowdy Club, the actor felt “super comfy”.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared his pictures wearing the jogger set, accessorised with sunglasses, while sporting tresses and a full beard. He captioned the post, “I want to thank my brother @thedeverakonda and the @therowdyclub team for sending me this cool pair . It’s super comfy . Thank you for the lovely gesture my brother . Shine on !”

Reposting Allu Arjun’s post, the official account of the Rowdy Club shared, “Breaking limits, free spirited, hard working, owning the streets, all while looking Stylish AF. We love you @alluarjunonline."

As soon as Allu Arjun shared this stylish look, his fans made it viral. A fan commented, “no one can't beet ur style” while the other wrote, “handsome”.

On the work front, the south heartthrob has director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ in the pipeline.