New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. With an unprecedented worldwide gross of ₹1831 crore in just 32 days, Pushpa 2 has etched its name in history as the industry’s new all-time hit.

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 has taken the box office by storm, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2, which had previously held the record with ₹1810 crore. This achievement underscores the massive popularity of the Pushpa franchise and the growing appeal of regional cinema on a global scale. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, the film has resonated with audiences not just in India, but across the world.

From rural settings to intense action sequences, Pushpa 2 has captivated audiences, building on the success of its predecessor. The sequel continues to draw massive crowds, particularly in international markets, where it has garnered unprecedented collections for a South Indian film.

Industry experts attribute this massive success to a combination of factors: the established fan base of the first film, powerful performances, and cutting-edge promotional strategies.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. The film was released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

