Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 coming soon, Rashmika Mandanna reveals details

The second part of Pushpa: The Rise will be titled Pushpa: The Rule and its shooting will begin in March.

Allu Arjun&#039;s Pushpa 2 coming soon, Rashmika Mandanna reveals details
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After the roaring success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the leading lady of the pan-India film Rashmika has spilt a few details on the film's sequel - Pushpa: The Rule. 

The actress, in a conversation with IndiaToday.com, said that the shooting of the second instalment will begin in March this year. 

Rashmika informed the news portal that she is looking forward to taking on Pushpa: The Rule. 

In May last year, the makers had announced that the first instalment would release in 2021 and the second one would follow in 2022. 

 

Coming to the film 'Pushpa: The Rise', it released in theatres on December 17 last year in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It stars Allu Arjun, with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjay in important roles.

 

The popular dialogues and mannerisms of the lead actor have caught the fancy of the audience. From cricketers to Bollywood celebrities, everyone couldn’t stop making reels on the impactful dialogues and scenes.  

Interestingly, the superstar’s Telugu action-drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020) is scheduled to release its dubbed Hindi version in cinemas on January 26. So now, the fans of Allu Arjun will have a double dose of their favourite actor.

(With IANS inputs)

