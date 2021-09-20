Amid separation rumours with husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni parties with Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Akkineni uploaded a series of pictures on her social media account on Monday. Her party time with actresses and friends Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh giving major goals of 'girl bonding' to her fans.

The pictures gave a glimpse into how her weekend was spend. It also featured Samantha's pet dogs in a tussle game over a slipper.

She shared the post and captioned it, "The week that was

@trishakrishnan @keerthysureshofficial @kalyanipriyadarshan .. thankyouuuuu for such an amazing evening.."

While one post was a selfie of Samantha, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker, the other picture was of Samantha and Keerthy pouting with roses tuck behind their ears.

Samantha has given a miss to this year's SIIMA awards. Her husband and actor Nani received her award for Best Actress in 'Oh Baby' instead.

According to IANS, recently, the actress visited a temple where a media person reportedly questioned her about the rumours on her seperation from husband Naga Chaitanya.

Agitated, Samantha replied in Telugu: "Gudiki vachanu. Buddhi unda (I have come to a temple. Don't you have any sense?)"

The rumours around trouble in Samantha and Chaitanya's marriage started when she dropped the surname from her Twitter profile and renamed it as 'S'.