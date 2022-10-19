NewsEntertainmentRegional
AMMU

Ammu Twitter review: Aishwarya Lekshmi SHINES as domestic abuse survivor but screenplay lacks depth

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Naveen Chandra's film 'Ammu' based on the issue of domestic violence has been released. Netizens have praised Aishwarya's performance but panned it for average screenplay.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s latest release ‘Ammu’ has just released today. As soon as the netizens watched the film, they started sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Naveen Chandra in lead roles where the former plays a domestic abuse survivor while Naveen plays her cop husband. Overall, the film has been praised by the netizens, who especially liked lead actress Aishwarya Lekshmi’s performance. “Good performance from Aishwarya Lekshmi as Ammu Good start then lost the pace, lags in between & boring sometimes... Overall a DECENT WATCH... watch for Aishu's performance...,” a user wrote.  

However, some of the netizens also said that while performances in the film are good, the storyline is quite average. “Watched Tamil Version. Dubbing is not gud. Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Perf gud. Naveen Chandra is apt. Ammu convo with Mom & Begger scenes r gud. Bobby character has no depth. Nothing new, Outdated subject. Fairly Engaging. Screenplay Drags. AVERAGE!,” a user wrote.  

The movie revolves around Ammu who thought marriage was a fairytale - full of love and magic. It all changed when her cop-husband Ravi (Naveen Chandra) hit her for the very first time. What Ammu thought was a one-off incident turned into a never-ending cycle of abuse, trapping her and breaking her soul and spirit. Pushed to her limits, Ammu teams up with an unlikely ally (Simha) to break free.   

The film has been creatively produced by Karthik Subbaraj while Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films served as its producers. ‘Ammu’ has been written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, and is streaming currently on Amazon Prime Video. The film is originally in Telugu language. 

