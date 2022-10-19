Ammu Twitter review: Aishwarya Lekshmi SHINES as domestic abuse survivor but screenplay lacks depth

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s latest release ‘Ammu’ has just released today. As soon as the netizens watched the film, they started sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Naveen Chandra in lead roles where the former plays a domestic abuse survivor while Naveen plays her cop husband. Overall, the film has been praised by the netizens, who especially liked lead actress Aishwarya Lekshmi’s performance. “Good performance from Aishwarya Lekshmi as Ammu Good start then lost the pace, lags in between & boring sometimes... Overall a DECENT WATCH... watch for Aishu's performance...,” a user wrote.

The movie revolves around Ammu who thought marriage was a fairytale - full of love and magic. It all changed when her cop-husband Ravi (Naveen Chandra) hit her for the very first time. What Ammu thought was a one-off incident turned into a never-ending cycle of abuse, trapping her and breaking her soul and spirit. Pushed to her limits, Ammu teams up with an unlikely ally (Simha) to break free.

#Ammu (Telugu|2022) - AMAZON PRIME.



Watched Tamil Version. Dubbing is not gud. Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Perf gud. Naveen Chandra is apt. Ammu convo with Mom & Begger scenes r gud. Bobby character has no depth. Nothing new, Outdated subject. Fairly Engaging. Screenplay Drags. AVERAGE! pic.twitter.com/2BgoUxGJUL — CK Review (@CKReview1) October 19, 2022

#Ammu TELUGU REVIEW .@aishwaryaleksh7 & @Naveenc212 Perf & Apt. @actorsimha Neat Performance. Dialogues Superb. Outdated Story But Whole movie its Engaging. 1 or 2 Scenes Laging. Predictable Story. Climax Good.



WATCH IN TELUGU.



Watchable.



RATING : 3/5 pic.twitter.com/bFMWi3sPwO October 19, 2022

#Ammu An Outdated Predictable Drama About Domestic Abuse & Surviving.#AishwaryaLekshmi & #NaveenChandra Shines In Their Roles.

Weak Screenplay, A Bygone Era Story & BGM Are Major Drawbacks. Expected More From Dir #CharukeshSekar#AmmuOnPrime #AmmuReview pic.twitter.com/EexGrC5dfy — Cine Safari (@CineSafari) October 19, 2022

The film has been creatively produced by Karthik Subbaraj while Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films served as its producers. ‘Ammu’ has been written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, and is streaming currently on Amazon Prime Video. The film is originally in Telugu language.