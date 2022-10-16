Anushka Shetty loves Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara', appeals people to watch film in theatres

NEW DELHI: Hombale films action thriller 'Kantara' is leaving the masses impressed and stunned at the same time by creating examples of its success ever since its release. While the film garnered immense love from all quarters, audience and the critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of famous celebrities and prominent personalities of the nation. After winning accolades from celebrities like 'Dhanush', Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and many more, Anushka Shetty has also expressed their love for the film.

While taking to his social media, Anushka Shetty expressed her experience watching the film. She writes, "Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it , congratulations to each and every actor , producers ,technicians …team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience .. Rishab shetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it."

@rishabshetty77 @hombalefilms @sapthami_gowda @hombalegroup

@b_ajaneesh @actorkishore

@arvindskash”

Check out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwwSgRvHAr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

'Kantara' is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in 'Kantara'. 'Kantara' is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.