New Delhi: The OTT release date for the Tamil horror-comedy hit 'Aranmanai 4', starring Tamannah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna, has been announced. This highly successful fourth instalment of the popular franchise will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21 onwards. 'Aranmanai 4', featuring the pan-India star Tamannah along with the versatile powerhouse actress Raashii Khanna in lead roles, achieved immense box office success.

It went on to break the dry spell at the Tamil box office, and emerged as the industry's first big hit of the year. The film's success has proven Tamannaah to be the box office queen, while it has established Raashii Khanna as the Golden Girl of Tamil cinema as the film marked her third consecutive box office blockbuster after 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Sardar'.

Following its massive success in the Tamil box office, the movie was also released for Hindi-speaking audiences. Now, fans worldwide can enjoy it on the OTT platform. The film's ensemble cast includes Santosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran, and Singampuli in pivotal roles. The previous instalment, 'Aranmanai 3', also garnered significant success.