topStoriesenglish2605788
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ARJUN RAMPAL

Arjun Rampal All Set For His South Debut ‘NBK108’, Teases Fans With Intense First Look Poster

Arjun Rampal announced his South debut as he released the first look poster from the upcoming film 'NBK108'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arjun Rampal All Set For His South Debut ‘NBK108’, Teases Fans With Intense First Look Poster

New Delhi: Over the years, lines between Bollywood and South industries have been blurred. Today, almost every film is seen through a Pan-India lens and while this change has been great, many actors from Bollywood are also diversifying their canvas into other industries. The latest one to join that bandwagon is actor Arjun Rampal who is all set to make his South debut with a Telugu action entertainer #NBK108. He will be associated with Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers – Sahu Garapati & Harish Peddi of Shine Screens for this project.  

In the announcement video shared by Arjun Rampal on social media, it can be said that the actor will be seen in a striking avatar in the film. In the video, Arjun is seen saying a popular dialogue of Balakrishna, followed by a conversation between him and director Anil. #NBK108 marks Arjun’s debut in Tollywood. The film is on floors currently and Arjun has also joined them for an ongoing schedule in Hyderabad. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Actress Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the project, while Sreeleela also has a pivotal role. Music for the film is being composed by S Thaman, while C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer. V Venkat will be choreographing the action for this film. It will indeed be a delight to watch Arjun share screen space with Nandamuri. #NBK108 is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra this year. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!