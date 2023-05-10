Arjun Rampal All Set For His South Debut ‘NBK108’, Teases Fans With Intense First Look Poster

New Delhi: Over the years, lines between Bollywood and South industries have been blurred. Today, almost every film is seen through a Pan-India lens and while this change has been great, many actors from Bollywood are also diversifying their canvas into other industries. The latest one to join that bandwagon is actor Arjun Rampal who is all set to make his South debut with a Telugu action entertainer #NBK108. He will be associated with Nandamuri Balakrishna, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers – Sahu Garapati & Harish Peddi of Shine Screens for this project.

In the announcement video shared by Arjun Rampal on social media, it can be said that the actor will be seen in a striking avatar in the film. In the video, Arjun is seen saying a popular dialogue of Balakrishna, followed by a conversation between him and director Anil. #NBK108 marks Arjun’s debut in Tollywood. The film is on floors currently and Arjun has also joined them for an ongoing schedule in Hyderabad.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady in the project, while Sreeleela also has a pivotal role. Music for the film is being composed by S Thaman, while C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer. V Venkat will be choreographing the action for this film. It will indeed be a delight to watch Arjun share screen space with Nandamuri. #NBK108 is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra this year.