New Delhi: Popular South actor Ashok Selvan tied the know with Keerthi Pandian - daughter of acclaimed star Arun Pandian. The couple dated for quite some time before getting married in an intimate traditional ceremony which was attended by family and close friends on Wednesday. The wedding took place at Keerthi’s native place - Itteri, Tirunelveli.

The first official wedding pictures of Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are here and we must say that it's dreamlike. The couple looked ethereal in off-white and golden beige traditional avatar. The bride Keerthy can be seen in a stunning golden saree, and gold jewellery with a gajra adding to her beauty. The actor-groom Ashok looked dapper in golden traditional wear.

The wedding reception of the couple is reportedly going to be organised in Chennai. Many fans and celeb friends congratulated the couple on social media.

Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan pic.twitter.com/dvXXkJe3ma — Ramya Pandian (@iamramyapandian) September 13, 2023

Ashok Selvan is seen mostly in Tamil cinema. He made his breakthrough debut in Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and earned rave critical appreciation for his part in CV Kumar's productions Pizza II: Villa (2013) and Thegidi (2014) respectively.

The new groom made his Telugu debut with 'Ninnila Ninnila' directed by Ani I V Sasi in 2021. The star cast includes Ritu Varma and Nithya Menen. This was followed by his Malayalam debut with an antagonistic role through Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in 2021.

Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life!



