हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Niharika Konidela

At Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's pre-wedding rituals, Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan steals spotlight

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will marry later today in Udaipur. 

At Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV&#039;s pre-wedding rituals, Pawan Kalyan&#039;s son Akira Nandan steals spotlight
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nagababuofficial

New Delhi: South actress Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding ceremony in Udaipur is hogging the limelight since a couple of days and why not, the top celebs of the Telugu film industry are attending it. Niharika hails from a prominent film family - she is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, niece of megastars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and her cousins are actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. 

All the stars landed in Udaipur on Monday while Pawan Kalyan added stardust to the function on Tuesday. He is accompanied by his son Akira Nandan, who is also stealing the spotlight. 

It was Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's mehendi ceremony last night and pictures from the rituals are all over the internet. Akira, too, took part in the festivities looking dapper in a red kurta and jeans. 

"The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen," Nagendra Babu shared on Instagram, which comprises of a picture of all the men in the family. 

Here are the photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies:

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will marry later today in Udaipur. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Niharika KonidelaChaitanya JVNiharika Konidela Chaitanya JV weddingPawan KalyanPawan Kalyan son Akira NandanAkira Nanda
Next
Story

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, newborn son test COVID-19 positive
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M14S

Farm Law 2020: We will consider the government's proposal, says farmers’ leader