Sanchari Vijay

Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay meets with accident, critical

National film award winner and actor Sanchari Vijay met with a road accident on Saturday (June 12). 

Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay meets with accident, critical
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sanchari Vijay

Bengaluru: National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident here is in a critical condition, his brother Siddhesh Kumar said on Sunday. The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday.

"He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him," an emotional Kumar told reporters.

Vijay has earned accolades for his award-winning movie 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her).

