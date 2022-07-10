New Delhi: Seven years ago, the world witnessed the biggest blockbuster film in the history of Indian cinema, director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning.'

Written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad, the period action film gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide with an estimated expense of over Rs 200 crore, and it gave the Tollywood industry a whole new identity.

As the clock turns seven for the Prabhas-starrer, Dharma Productions on their Instagram, shared a special post, to celebrate seven years of the period mass entertainer project. "A movie that truly captured the essence of larger-than-life filmmaking and received fanfare like no other! Celebrating 7 years of Baahubali." Dharma captioned.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred south actors Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles.

The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The high on VFX film was awarded the 'National Award for the Best Feature film', in the year 2016 and director Rajamouli received the 'Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award.'

Post the grand success of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', actor Prabhas garnered a lot of appreciation for his amazing transformation and dedication to Rajamouli's dream project. After waiting for two years, the makers released 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in 2017, which till date is the highest grosser in India. The sequel collected over Rs 1,800 crore at the box office worldwide.

Live TV