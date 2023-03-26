topStoriesenglish2588131
AKANKSHA DUBEY

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Was In Tears During Instagram Live Hours Before Her Death

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was seen breaking down in tears during an Instagram live hours before her death.

Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:46 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Hours before she ended her life in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey came live on Instagram and was seen breaking down in tears. Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. A clip is doing the rounds on social media, where the actress can be seen covering her mouth and crying. 

She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film. The police have informed her family of the incident. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai said, "The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide."  

Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, had come to Varanasi for the shooting a movie and was staying in the hotel under Sarnath police station area. When Dubey did not come out of the room till late morning the hotel staff, on the insistence of her colleagues, opened the gate of her room using a master key.  

Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter.   

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.  

She stepped into the world of acting with the film `Meru Jung Mera Faisla` and was later seen in movies such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King among others. 

